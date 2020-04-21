Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 729 to 34,134 -authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has risen by 729 to 34,134, health authorities said on Tuesday, with 165 new deaths.

Total deaths stand at 3,916, the Netherlands Institute for Health (RIVM) said in its daily update. The RIVM repeated that it only reports cases and deaths confirmed by testing, and actual numbers are larger.

