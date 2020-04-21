Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain says epidemic slowing, but San Fermin bull festival cancelled

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:57 IST
Spain says epidemic slowing, but San Fermin bull festival cancelled
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Spain registered another 430 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and canceled its famous San Fermin bull-running festival, but officials maintained the pandemic was slowing in one of the world's worst-hit nations. The latest 24-hour tallies took fatalities to 21,282 and infections to 204,178 - but they represented just a 2% increase, fuelling optimism the crisis may be waning at last.

Monday's 399 deaths were the lowest number since March 22. Health emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon said death data was still worrying but an overall downward trend was clear.

Despite last week's easing of restrictions to allow some workers to return, Spain still remains under the strictest lockdown in Europe, which has caused economic paralysis. Authorities in the northern city of Pamplona regretfully called off the annual San Fermin bull-running festival, which draws thousands of tourists and was made famous in Ernest Hemingway's novel "The Sun Also Rises".

It was the first time the week-long party had been suspended in its entirety since 1978 during Spain's turbulent transition to democracy after the dictatorship of Francisco Franco. "As expected as it was, it still leaves us deeply sad," said acting mayor Ana Elizalde.

In the latest gloomy economic forecast, Spain's BBVA bank's research unit said it expected the economy to contract 8% in 2020 before recovering 5.7% next year, under the assumption that Spain's lockdown will end in late May. "Counter-measures" to alleviate the economic crisis will be needed for years, it said.

On a positive note, Equality Minister Irene Montero rejoined other ministers in a video-link cabinet meeting on Tuesday after testing negative for the virus 40 days since she was first diagnosed. Her participation in March 8 Women's Day rallies, alongside other government members who later contracted the disease, had caused widespread criticism in Spain.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said he will seek parliamentary approval to extend the lockdown by two weeks to May 9 but will continue easing some restrictions. The government is considering allowing limited outings for children and for people to practice non-contact sports like jogging or cycling, but children would be unable to play freely with their neighbors again for some time.

There had been growing calls for children to be allowed out, including from Colombian pop singer Shakira who lives in Barcelona with footballer Gerard Pique and their two children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus hits third migrant facility as Greece plans to ease lockdown

Dozens of migrants in a hostel south of Greece tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, hours after the government said it would open some public services on April 27 as part of a gradual easing of the nations coronavirus lockd...

JK govt for curbing illegal mining activities during lockdown

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday directed officials to take necessary steps to curb the menace of illegal mining during the ongoing lockdown. The directions were passed by Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Mano...

Bottling plants operating at full capacity to meet demand:IndianOil

Chennai, Apr21 PTI IndianOil on Tuesday said all the 12 bottling plants were operating at full capacity including on holidays owing to meet the enhanced demand for cylinders driven by the lockdown in Tamil Nadu. The oil major said it was op...

Moscow unveils Chinese-inspired coronavirus hospital

An 800-bed hospital that was hastily built to treat coronavirus patients has opened outside Russias capital Moscow, city officials said on Tuesday. The clinic, 70 kilometres 40 miles south of Moscow, was inspired by a coronavirus facility i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020