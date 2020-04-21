EU closer to post-coronavirus recovery plan, but no swift deal in sight

Squabbling EU states are moving closer to agreeing to use the bloc's next long-term budget for a huge economic stimulus package that would kick in once the coronavirus pandemic ends, diplomats and officials said. The package will top the agenda at an EU summit on Thursday. However, the 27 national leaders remain at odds over how it would be implemented and seem virtually certain to defer any final decision.

The executive European Commission is trying to broker a recovery programme that could be worth as much as 1.5 trillion euros ($1.62 trillion). It estimates the outbreak may wipe as much as a tenth off the bloc's economic output, the sources told Reuters on Tuesday. The EU's fiscally conservative northern nations remain keen to keep a tight rein on spending and have repeatedly rejected calls from the ailing southern states for a joint debt - sometimes known as 'coronabonds' - to fund the recovery.

"It's a new episode of the same old fight – two camps pulling separate ways on sharing the financial burden in the EU," one EU official said. Seeking a compromise, the Commission told national envoys to Brussels on Monday that it wanted to finance the recovery through the bloc's joint budget for 2021-27, said the sources who took part or were briefed on that meeting.

The Brussels-based EU executive could seek a temporary increase for 2021-22 of guarantees by member states for the budget's resources, giving it leeway to raise more cash against that. "Germany and the others (in the north) have been very clear what they think of coronabonds or Eurobonds. That has not changed and the MFF (long-term budget) is now the preferred avenue," an EU diplomat said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday signalled readiness to finance economic recovery through a bigger EU budget and the issuance of joint debt via the Commission. But major hurdles remain.

Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden - like Germany part of the "frugal" camp - voiced reservations at the Monday meeting, the sources said. They warned against debt mutualisation, demanded a clear time-limit on any emergency scheme, said it could take a year to put in place, and could only work as loans that individual countries would repay. NO 'SUGAR DADDY'

The Dutch ambassador told his counterparts that what some have dubbed a new Marshall Plan - a reference to the U.S. rescue package for Europe after the Second World War - should not become a "sugar daddy" policy, according to the sources. Meanwhile, "those who were pushing for joint debt as an instrument of solidarity will keep on pushing," the diplomat said.

There are also huge variances on how big the recovery package will need to be. Internal Markets Commissioner Thierry Breton told French broadcaster BFM TV on Tuesday he is working on a figure of around 1.6 trillion euros. Spain, meanwhile has called for a fund worth 1.5 trillion euros, which is around three times the head of the euro zone's bailout fund's estimate.

Since the epidemic began, EU states have already clashed repeatedly over financial responses to it, on issues from how to share out medical equipment to ways of cushioning the immediate economic hit. The bloc has already relaxed state aid rules and limits on public spending to help countries carry their economies through the slump, as well as unlocking half-a-trillion euros rescue plan.

But Rome, Madrid, Paris, Lisbon and others believe that is not enough and call for more solidarity, casting the challenge as an existential choice that some believe could make or break the EU. Including the 500 billion already pledged by euro zone states, the European Central Bank has called for an overall fiscal boost worth between 1 and 1.5 trillion euros, diplomats said.

With Italian bond yields up again on Tuesday, bond markets have been testing the ECB's resolve to contain a rise in Rome's borrowing costs amid dithering by euro zone politicians. Following Thursday's summit, talking place via videolink, the Commission would present an updated draft of the 2021-27 budget on April 29.

It would have to be approved by all the 27 national capitals to take effect from next year, a tall order for the bloc at a time when coronavirus is bitterly testing its unity. ($1 = 0.9234 euros)

