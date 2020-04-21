Daughter of former Golden Temple Hazuri Raagi recovers from coronavirus

Daughter of former Golden Temple Hazuri Raagi recovers from coronavirusPTI | Jalandhar | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 18:58 IST
A 30-year-old daughter of former Golden Temple Hazuri Raagi Nirmal Singh Khalsa, who had died of coronavirus, was discharged from a Jalandhar hospital after recovery from the infection
Khalsa, a Padma Shri recipient and a 'Gurbani' exponent, had succumbed to the infection in Amritsar earlier this month. His daughter was brought to the Jalandhar Civil Hospital on April 1 after she tested positive for coronavirus
A team of doctors, led by Senior Medical Officer Kashmiri Lal, treated her. Her samples were sent to the Amritsar’s Government Medical College for testing on April 17 and 19. In both reports, she was declared coronavirus negative. She was finally discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, an official release said. She thanked the doctors for her treatment at the hospital, said the official release.
