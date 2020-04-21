Left Menu
Soccer-FA gives lockdown fans chance to appear at Wembley

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:10 IST
There is no football on television and Britain remains in lockdown but the sun keeps shining and backyards have become the testing ground for frustrated amateurs to sharpen their skills. Now, thanks to an initiative by the Football Association, they can aim a little higher and have their talents showcased at the grandest of stages -- Wembley Stadium.

Actually, performing a Cristiano Ronaldo-type stepover, a Lionel Messi dummy or even a legendary Johan Cruyff turn on the lush green turf is still not possible with the stadium off limits because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead the FA is asking supporters to share their home videos via #FootballsStayingHome on social media platforms with a selection being broadcast on Wembley's giant screens.

"The FA's Football's Staying Home initiative was launched last month across England's digital channels to produce content to promote physical and mental wellbeing and offer hope, entertainment and togetherness at this difficult time," the FA said in a statement on Tuesday.

