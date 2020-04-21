Left Menu
110 more coronavirus cases surface in UP; total count 1,294

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:44 IST
The coronavirus count in Uttar Pradesh rose to 1,294 as 110 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, an official said. Till Monday, UP had 1,184 confirmed cases.

So far, 18 people have died from the infection in the state. The official, however, said the number of active cases in the state was now 1,134.

"Till now, 1,294 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 53 districts in the state, of which 1,134 are active. Nine of the 53 districts have now zero active cases,” Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said. Prasad said till now, 140 patients have been discharged from hospitals.

He said the containment exercise is going on in the state through “surveillance, testing, lockdown, quarantine and treatment”. The official also stated that ‘pool testing’ is being done in the state.

"Pool testing is also going on in the state. It is usually done where chances of coronavirus cases are low such as the area outside containment zones,” he said. Pooling of samples involves testing them in batches and when pooled sample tests positive, then individual samples are assessed. Pool testing reduces the number of test kits used, therefore, increases testing capacity. “Pool testing is being done at King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow. Other laboratories in the state should also undertake pool testing," Prasad added.

