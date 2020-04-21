Left Menu
Ireland sees GDP shrinking 10.5% in 2020; deficit of 7.4% of GDP

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:53 IST
Ireland expects gross domestic product to fall by 10.5% in 2020 but recovery swiftly to grow 6% the following year, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The country expects to post a deficit of 7.4%, or around 23 billion euros, which would result in an increase of the country's debt-to-GDP ratio to 69.1% from 58.8% at the end of 2019, the ministry said.

