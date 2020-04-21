Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: 14 lions captured in Gir, after cubs fall ill

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:07 IST
Guj: 14 lions captured in Gir, after cubs fall ill

At least 14 lions were captured from Gujarat's Gir Wildlife Sanctuary and shifted to Jasadhar care centre in the forest, after some cubs in a pride fell ill, a senior official from the state forest department said on Tuesday. One of the sick lion cubs was infected with babesia, a protozoan parasite, while two others were found to be anaemic, chief conservator of forest of Junagadh Wildlife Circle D T Vasavada said.

Babesia, canine distemper virus (CDV) and other bacterial infections were responsible for the death of 34 lions in September 2018. Refuting media reports that the 14 rescued lions may be infected with the deadly CDV, Vasavada said only four of the animals were sick, including a cub suffering from babesia infection, and clarified that reports of 10 lions dying of serious illnesses in Gir were false.

"I want to assure you that no lion has died due to CDV in recent times. I also disagree with the death figures. If a lion is sick, then we have to capture the entire pride and keep them together till we treat that lion," he said. A pride of 10 lions were captured to treat two sick cubs, one of which is anaemic and the other has contracted babesia, he said.

Forest staff have also captured another pride of three to treat a sick cub, said Vasavada, adding that the cub is also anaemic. "A lioness was also rescued from the forest after she was found to be suffering from age-related ailments. In all, 14 lions were captured from Tulsishyam and Jasadhar range of Gir forest. Out of these, only four are sick," he said.

The animals will be released after treatment, he added. In February last year, the state government had informed the state Assembly that 34 lions had died in 2018 due to diseases including CDV, babesia, streptococcal bacteria and gram-negative bacilli infections.

As per the last census carried out in 2015, Gir forest had 523 lions, while the current estimates have put the count at 600..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Dash for emergency cash provokes fund industry backlash

As companies pull the emergency cash cord to help them through the coronavirus crisis, shareholders have been split by an easing of the rules to make it easier for them to turn to investors with the deepest pockets. In pursing this path, ca...

Swedish health agency says virus has peaked in Stockholm, no easing of restrictions yet

Around one-third of Stockholms 1 million people will have had the novel coronavirus by the start of May and the disease may have already passed its peak in the capital, Swedens public health agency said on Tuesday. Stockholm accounts for ar...

Schumer predicts passage of U.S. coronavirus funding bill

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that congressional leaders and the Trump administration had largely agreed on a new coronavirus relief deal worth more than 450 billion, and the White House has signed off on a nat...

U.S. monitors reports of North Korean leader's illness; South Korea, China doubtful

South Korean and Chinese officials on Tuesday cast doubt on reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is ill after media outlets said he had undergone a cardiovascular procedure and was in grave danger, while U.S. officials said they wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020