Top U.S. House Republican confirms deal reached on small business loan bill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:00 IST
Top U.S. House Republican confirms deal reached on small business loan bill

The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday that a deal had been reached to replenish funding for an emergency program that extends loans to small businesses hit by a drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is a deal that is done," House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News Channel.

