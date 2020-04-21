Top U.S. House Republican confirms deal reached on small business loan bill

The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday that a deal had been reached to replenish funding for an emergency program that extends loans to small businesses hit by a drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is a deal that is done," House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News Channel.

