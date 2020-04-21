Germany allots additional 8 bln euros to buy medical protection gear

The German Finance Ministry has made available an additional 8 billion euros ($8.7 billion) for medical protection gear to help hospitals and doctors contain the spread of the coronavirus, a government document showed on Tuesday. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz approved the request for more money from Health Minister Jens Spahn who had signalled that currently earmarked funds of some 5 billion euros would not be enough, according to a letter from the Finance Ministry to budget lawmakers seen by Reuters.

The additional funds are covered by the government's supplementary budget agreed last month that already included a fiscal buffer of 55 billion euros for measures to fight the pandemic, according to budget experts. Chancellor Angela Merkel's government decided in March to buy medical protection gear centrally in order to provide hospitals and surgeries with the necessary equipment.

Germany has reported 143,457 cases of the virus, which emerged in China late last year and is rapidly spreading around the world. Germany so far has confirmed 4,598 deaths in connection with the virus. ($1 = 0.9201 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.