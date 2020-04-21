Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico enters most serious 'Phase 3' spread of coronavirus epidemic

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:09 IST
Mexico enters most serious 'Phase 3' spread of coronavirus epidemic

Mexico has entered what the government calls "Phase 3" of the spread of the new coronavirus, the most serious stage, as transmission of the virus is intensifying, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.

Mexico has registered 712 coronavirus deaths and 8,772 infections, with 511 new cases reported on Monday. But health officials expect the real number to be substantially higher as Mexico has limited testing capacity. Lopez-Gatell on Thursday said the government's "Sentinel Surveillance" mathematical model estimated there were 55,951 cases across the country.

Lopez-Gatell said the focus of Phase 3 is to further reduce movement of people in public spaces and that it was vital that Mexicans followed government's social distancing instructions to prevent the country's health system from being overwhelmed. "Today we want to announce the start of 'Phase 3' of the COVID epidemic, remembering that we are in the phase of rapid spread where a large number of infections and hospitalizations are accumulated," Lopez-Gatell said during the daily morning news conference held by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Mexico's leftist leader once again vowed that the country would not enforce "authoritarian" measures such as curfews, which other countries around the globe have implemented. Mexico has extended government restrictions to contain the coronavirus until May 30 but plans to begin easing up restrictions from June 1 onwards if the current measures are successful.

Lopez-Gatell stressed that Mexico's strategy is based on mitigation measures rather than an effort to extinguish the epidemic, which he said would require "freezing" the country for several years and could lead to an economic collapse. President Lopez Obrador has placed shielding the poor at the heart of his economic response to the pandemic, but analysts say the government's modest stimulus package pales in comparison with those of other nations in Latin America.

Mexican business groups have also been fiercely critical of the government's financial response, saying it was insufficient as the country braces for what is expected to be its biggest recession in nearly a century.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat's coronavirus count rises to 2,178; 19 more die

The count of coronavirus cases in Gujarat shot up to 2,178 on Tuesday with 239 new cases reported, most of them from Ahmedabad, while the death toll went up to 90 after the addition of 19 fatalities, a health department official said. Also,...

Growth rate of coronavirus slows in J&K but no room for complacency: Kansal

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said rapid testing and effective control measures have helped reduce the rate of growth of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory. Principal Secretary Planning, Development Monitoring and...

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Swedish health agency says virus has peaked in Stockholm, no easing of restrictions yet

Around one-third of Stockholms 1 million people will have had the novel coronavirus by the start of May and the disease may have already passed its peak in the capital, Swedens public health agency said on Tuesday.Stockholm accounts for aro...

Qatar Airways defers half of some employees' wages for three months

Qatar Airways on Tuesday said mid-level employees and above will have their salaries halved for at least three months but that staff would be back paid when the airline could afford it. Partially deferring salaries was a temporary measure t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020