Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds of Brazilians stranded by coronavirus head home from SE Asia

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:17 IST
Hundreds of Brazilians stranded by coronavirus head home from SE Asia

Brazilian nationals Julio de Oliveira and his wife Thamyres only wanted to enjoy a few days on a Thai beach last month, but the coronavirus outbreak turned their holiday upside down. Just days after they arrived, the Thai government on March 24 announced a state of emergency. Their return flights got cancelled and, with beach parties also called off, the couple found themselves stuck in a paradise they could not enjoy.

But when they learned the Brazilian embassy in Bangkok had chartered a flight for some 380 Brazilians stranded in Southeast Asia by the coronavirus outbreak, the couple travelled 13 hours by road from the seaside resort town of Krabi to Bangkok. "We want to go back. It was a very long trip just to go to the beach," Oliveira, wearing the recognizable yellow jersey of the national soccer team, told Reuters on Tuesday at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport.

Some 190 nationals from the South American country, including the young couple, later boarded a Garuda Indonesia flight on Tuesday night bound for Brazil's São Paulo. Prior to Bangkok, the flight had already picked up 46 Brazilian nationals from its first stop in Hanoi earlier on Tuesday, Brazil's ambassador to Vietnam, Marco Brandão, told Reuters.

After Bangkok, it would pick up more passengers in Jakarta, Indonesia's largest city, before carrying them all home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Chargers reveal updated uniforms and helmets

The Los Angeles Chargers updated uniforms revealed on Tuesday include numbers on the helmets and bigger lightning bolts. What was widely considered the best uniform in the NFL has been updated to include 60 years of Chargers history and mak...

Sport-Strava's fitness fundraiser challenge raises 440,000 pounds for NHS

Social distancing protocols may have limited outdoor exercise on a daily basis but more than 130,000 people took part in Stravas fitness challenge to raise more than 440,000 pounds 545,468 for Britains NHS in their fight against the COVID-1...

Top fashion brands found making little progress in transparency index

Max Mara, Pepe Jeans, and Tom Ford are among the least transparent fashion brands when it comes to providing information about their supply chains, according to an index published on Tuesday that found little progress in the industry. The a...

Ireland sees economy shrinking at least 10% this year

The Irish economy will shrink by at least 10 this year and could shrink more than 15 if a second wave of coronavirus forces restrictions on movement to last six months longer than expected, the government said on Tuesday. But Finance Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020