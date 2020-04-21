Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-Strava's fitness fundraiser challenge raises 440,000 pounds for NHS

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:09 IST
Sport-Strava's fitness fundraiser challenge raises 440,000 pounds for NHS

Social distancing protocols may have limited outdoor exercise on a daily basis but more than 130,000 people took part in Strava's fitness challenge to raise more than 440,000 pounds ($545,468) for Britain's NHS in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubbed the 'NHS Active Challenge', users were asked to upload their numbers from an indoor or outdoor activity that was 10 minutes long for 12 days on to the social fitness-tracking app and donate at least five pounds. Nearly 60,000 activities were uploaded by users, an overwhelming majority of which opted for running, with a collective distance of nearly 31 million kilometres.

"We are proud to see our community come together and support our incredible health workers by taking part in the NHS Active challenge," Strava's local marketing director Simon Klima said. "Raising 440,000 pounds through being active is testament to the generosity and spirit of the Strava community.

"It is great to see our community continue to support each other and come together during this uniquely difficult time." More than 2.46 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 169,863 have died, according to a Reuters tally. The United Kingdom has almost 130,000 cases with 17,337 deaths.

($1 = 0.8066 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Deshmukh meets police officials in Nagpur

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday asked the police force to maintain law and order in Nagpur city and division till May 3. He also urged the Muslim community to offer namaz and break the fast during Ramzan by staying inside...

Chinese envoy takes veiled swipe at Trump for politicizing coronavirus

Chinas ambassador to the United States took a thinly veiled swipe at President Donald Trump on Tuesday by criticizing politicians bent on making groundless accusations that distract from scientific information on the deadly coronavirus. Spe...

Netherlands extends ban on events, to allow some school openings

The Netherlands on Tuesday extended by three months a ban on major public events, including professional sports and music festivals, until Sept. 1 to prevent a resurgence of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.At the same...

FACTBOX-NFL-How does the NFL draft, the only live sports event on TV, work?

The National Football League draft, which started quietly in 1936, has evolved into one of the biggest days in American sport. The NFL is by far the most popular sports league in the United States and this year 255 players will be drafted i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020