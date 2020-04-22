Left Menu
The Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India has given permission to HCG Bangalore Institute Of Oncology Specialty to conduct clinical trials on COVID-19 patients using plasma therapy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 00:45 IST
Bengaluru hospital given permission to test plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India has given permission to HCG Bangalore Institute Of Oncology Specialty to conduct clinical trials on COVID-19 patients using plasma therapy. Dr Vishal Rao of the hospital has been allowed to conduct the therapy.

"Grant of permission given to conduct a clinical study in India entitled "Open-label, parallel-arm, Phase I/II Clinical Trial to evaluate safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma as therapy for COVID-19 Severe SARS-Cov-2 Disease," said Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in a letter. Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, "Plasma therapy holds great promise in treating COVID-19 patients and I am happy to inform that ICMR agreed to our request and permission has been given for plasma treatment to Dr Vishal Rao, HCG Bangalore Institute of Oncology."

Plasma therapy involves injecting patients with plasma taken from the people who have recovered from the infection and whose bodies have, therefore, generated the antibodies required to fight the virus. (ANI)

