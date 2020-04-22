Bengaluru hospital given permission to test plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients
The Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India has given permission to HCG Bangalore Institute Of Oncology Specialty to conduct clinical trials on COVID-19 patients using plasma therapy.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 00:45 IST
The Directorate General of Health Services, Government of India has given permission to HCG Bangalore Institute Of Oncology Specialty to conduct clinical trials on COVID-19 patients using plasma therapy. Dr Vishal Rao of the hospital has been allowed to conduct the therapy.
"Grant of permission given to conduct a clinical study in India entitled "Open-label, parallel-arm, Phase I/II Clinical Trial to evaluate safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma as therapy for COVID-19 Severe SARS-Cov-2 Disease," said Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in a letter. Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, "Plasma therapy holds great promise in treating COVID-19 patients and I am happy to inform that ICMR agreed to our request and permission has been given for plasma treatment to Dr Vishal Rao, HCG Bangalore Institute of Oncology."
Plasma therapy involves injecting patients with plasma taken from the people who have recovered from the infection and whose bodies have, therefore, generated the antibodies required to fight the virus. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official
132 Lifeline UDAN flights supplied over 184 tons of medical cargo across India
Would be surprised if India doesn't allow export of Hydroxychloroquine to US: Trump
DeHaat raises Rs 83 crore from investors including Sequoia India
PM Modi lauds film fraternity for 'Muskurayega India' initiative amid COVID-19 crisis