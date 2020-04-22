Left Menu
China's Harbin city bans non-locals from residential zones in virus fight

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 22-04-2020 08:01 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 08:01 IST
A city in northeast China grappling with a coronavirus outbreak due to infected Chinese travellers arriving from Russia has banned non-locals and non-locally registered vehicles from entering residential zones, according to local state media.

Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang province, has already required that people arriving in the city from outside China or entering the city from key epidemic areas be isolated, local state media said.

