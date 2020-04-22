China's daily air passenger numbers up 7.9% in April vs March -aviation regulator

China's aviation regulator said on Wednesday daily transported air passenger numbers rose 7.9% this month as of April 21 from March, but was only at 29% of the level seen a year ago.

China's daily flight numbers were up 1% in April from last month, but was still only at 41.6% of the level in the same period last year, the regulator said.

