UK should hold inquiry into COVID-19 response, Liberal Democrats say

UK should hold inquiry into COVID-19 response, Liberal Democrats sayReuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 11:12 IST
The United Kingdom should hold an independent inquiry into Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the novel coronavirus crisis, the opposition Liberal Democrat party said. "Once we are through this crisis, there will, of course, need to be an independent inquiry to officially review the government's response to the pandemic, so we can learn the lessons," Liberal Democrat Acting Leader Ed Davey said.
"The inquiry must have the strongest possible powers given the shocking failures on protective equipment for staff and the slow response of the government - to get to the truth and to give Boris Johnson the opportunity to answer the increasingly serious questions." Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has also said that the government was slow to respond and that at some point the United Kingdom will have to look back at the crisis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- United Kingdom
- Liberal Democrat
- Keir Starmer
- Labour Party
ALSO READ
Donald Trump says US is praying for Boris Johnson, has contacted doctors treating PM
Donald Trump says US is praying for Boris Johnson, has contacted doctors treating PM
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as coronavirus symptoms worsen
Boris Johnson spends night in ICU with COVID-19, good wishes pour in from around the world
Trump offers 'help' to treat his ailing 'good friend' Boris Johnson