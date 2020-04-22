Left Menu
UK should hold inquiry into COVID-19 response, Liberal Democrats say

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2020 11:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 11:12 IST
UK should hold inquiry into COVID-19 response, Liberal Democrats say
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The United Kingdom should hold an independent inquiry into Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the novel coronavirus crisis, the opposition Liberal Democrat party said. "Once we are through this crisis, there will, of course, need to be an independent inquiry to officially review the government's response to the pandemic, so we can learn the lessons," Liberal Democrat Acting Leader Ed Davey said.

"The inquiry must have the strongest possible powers given the shocking failures on protective equipment for staff and the slow response of the government - to get to the truth and to give Boris Johnson the opportunity to answer the increasingly serious questions." Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has also said that the government was slow to respond and that at some point the United Kingdom will have to look back at the crisis.

