Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Fingers crossed it'll work': Britain's Zoom parliament begins

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 14:47 IST
'Fingers crossed it'll work': Britain's Zoom parliament begins

British lawmakers will upend 700 years of history on Wednesday when they question ministers by video link - an unprecedented and largely untested 'hybrid parliament' arrangement forced by the coronavirus outbreak. As Britain endures its fifth week of a national lockdown, with businesses shuttered and citizens ordered to stay at home, parliament returned from an extended Easter break on Tuesday and will question stand-in leader Dominic Raab at 1100 GMT.

A maximum of 50 lawmakers will be physically allowed in the debating chamber, with another 120 permitted to join in via Zoom video conference beamed onto television screens dotted around the walls of the 18th century wood-panelled room. "Fingers crossed it's going to work well today," Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, who will be directing proceedings from within the chamber, told Sky News. "It's symbolic, isn't it? 700-years of working, and then suddenly we change to something new."

Raab, deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is recovering from a spell in intensive care with COVID-19, will face up to 50 questions from lawmakers over 45 minutes. Once he is finished, health minister Matt Hancock will make a statement on the government's response to coronavirus outbreak. The new arrangement is so-far limited to questioning ministers, although officials are looking at ways that legislation can be discussed and even voted upon digitally.

"This is a starting point, this isn't the end. What we want is a robust system that we build up from this point," Hoyle said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Halle Berry recalls moment when Pierce Brosnan saved her from choking

Actor Halle Berry has revealed that former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan once saved her life when they were filming Die Another Day. Berry portrayed Jinx opposite Brosnan in the 2002 movie, which had marked his last outing as the suave Bri...

OYO cuts 25% of fixed pay of employees; sends some staff on leave with limited benefits

OYO on Wednesday informed employees that 25 per cent of their fixed salaries will be cut and asked some staff to go on a four-month leave with limited benefits from May 4 as the hotel rooms aggregator grapples with economic pressures due to...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Brent slumps to 1999 lows, stocks clamber higher

Stormy oil markets sent Brent prices crashing to their lowest since 1999 on Wednesday, though a stabilisation of some petrocurrencies and a bounce in European stocks gave investors something buoyant to cling to. The wildest trading in oil m...

Silver linings: China air improves after coronavirus lockdowns, but smog seen returning

Air and water quality in China and elsewhere have improved dramatically after coronavirus lockdowns cut traffic and forced polluting factories to close. But on the 50th annual Earth Day, an event intended to show support for protecting the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020