Germany to start first clinical tests on coronavirus vaccine

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany has authorized its first clinical test of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the country's regulatory body said on Wednesday, green-lighting trials on human volunteers for an RNA vaccine developed by German firm Biotech and US giant Pfizer

"The Paul-Ehrlich-Institut... has authorized the first clinical trial of a vaccine against COVID-19 in Germany," the regulatory body said in a statement

It added that approval was the "result of a careful assessment of the potential risk/benefit profile of the vaccine candidate".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

