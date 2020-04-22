Bengaluru dentist hailed for saving life of migrant worker, child

A city-based woman dentist is earning plaudits for reviving the new born of a migrant labourer, who delivered the child outside the former's clinic after failing to find a hospital despite a 7-km walk. Though the incident occurred on April 14 morning, it came to light recently and social media users have been showering praises on Dr Ramya Himanish, who runs a dental clinic in Dodda Bommasandra area here.

The migrant labourer Shanti had walked seven kms looking for a hospital in the city, where public and private transport has been suspended due to the ongoing lockdown, but could not find one. As she went into labour, the young woman had delivered the child on the pavement next to Himanish's clinic, which had not opened by then.

When the child did not respond, the woman's husband assumed it had died and wrapped it with a newspaper. When Himanish noticed the woman lying on the kerb bleeding, she immediately took her and the baby inside the clinic.

"When I went there, I saw the woman bleeding. I brought her inside and provided treatment. Then I checked the baby. After the resuscitation process, the child came to life," Dr Himanish told PTI.

Later, Himanish arranged for an ambulance and sent the woman and the newborn to a government hospital for further treatment..

