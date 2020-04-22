Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru dentist hailed for saving life of migrant worker, child

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:55 IST
Bengaluru dentist hailed for saving life of migrant worker, child

A city-based woman dentist is earning plaudits for reviving the new born of a migrant labourer, who delivered the child outside the former's clinic after failing to find a hospital despite a 7-km walk. Though the incident occurred on April 14 morning, it came to light recently and social media users have been showering praises on Dr Ramya Himanish, who runs a dental clinic in Dodda Bommasandra area here.

The migrant labourer Shanti had walked seven kms looking for a hospital in the city, where public and private transport has been suspended due to the ongoing lockdown, but could not find one. As she went into labour, the young woman had delivered the child on the pavement next to Himanish's clinic, which had not opened by then.

When the child did not respond, the woman's husband assumed it had died and wrapped it with a newspaper. When Himanish noticed the woman lying on the kerb bleeding, she immediately took her and the baby inside the clinic.

"When I went there, I saw the woman bleeding. I brought her inside and provided treatment. Then I checked the baby. After the resuscitation process, the child came to life," Dr Himanish told PTI.

Later, Himanish arranged for an ambulance and sent the woman and the newborn to a government hospital for further treatment..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Dutch soccer awaits decisions on cancelled season’s outcomes

Professional soccer in the Netherlands is effectively over for the rest of the season but clubs must wait until Friday to find out if champions are to be declared and what will happen about promotion and relegation. The governments decision...

BWF names PV Sindhu as 'i am badminton' campaign ambassador

The Badminton World Federation BWF on Wednesday named World Champion PV Sindhu as one of the ambassadors for its i am badminton awareness campaign. The campaign provides a platform for which players are able to express their love and respec...

Samsung launches wellness apps for Smart TV platform

Samsung Electronics has announced that Samsung Smart TVs in a variety of regions around the world will have access to six new health and wellness applications in partnership with fitness brands. Later in the year, these apps will be part of...

No pay cuts, layoffs but Mideast firm rethinks food security

One of the biggest private employers in the Middle East has no plans to cut salaries or lay off any of its 44,000 workers, but the pandemic is changing its thinking about food security, retail and tourism. Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020