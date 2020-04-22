Left Menu
UK will start large-scale contact-tracing as cases fall -minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-04-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 18:02 IST
British health minister Matt Hancock (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

British health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday the government would bring in large-scale contact-tracing once the number of new cases of the coronavirus falls.

"As we have reached the peak, as we bring the number of new cases down, so we will introduce contact tracing at large scale," Hancock told parliament.

