Left Menu
Development News Edition

Face mask fashionistas get creative in the age of coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:04 IST
Face mask fashionistas get creative in the age of coronavirus

In the weeks since the coronavirus pandemic put the world into a tailspin, the humble face mask has evolved into an American fashion statement. Now available in a myriad of styles and patterns, the now-ubiquitous facial covering has quickly replaced the T-shirt as the coolest way for nearly anyone - from firefighters and National Basketball Association fans to punk rockers and cat lovers - to tell the world about what they love.

"People are getting creative with these masks. I love the individuality," said Johnny Pisano, a touring musician who has added masks to a line of T-shirts he sells online to his fans. His masks feature an image of Pisano performing his signature stage move - leaping into a split while playing bass guitar. In the United States, 55% of adults reported wearing masks out in public, according to an ABC/Ipsos survey released on April 10.

They are now mandatory in many U.S. grocery stores, doctors' offices and wine shops, and many are following official orders to wear a mask when they leave home and cannot maintain social distancing to avoid disease spread. The Custom Shop in Glastonbury, Connecticut, a drapery and upholstery workroom shut down by the pandemic, is helping to fill the new demand by using its fabrics to make masks.

Requests have come in for flame-patterned fabrics for firefighters, lighthouses for nearby Lighthouse Surgery Center, and kittens for cat lovers, said shop manager Jose Moncada. Even the NBA and Women's National Basketball Association have officially begun selling cloth face coverings sporting logos from all 30 men's teams and all 12 women's teams for $15, promising proceeds will benefit Feeding America in the United States and Second Harvest in Canada.

If the mask rule stretches into the fall fashion season in New York, the pandemic epicenter as well as the nation's trend-setting capital, some commentators expect coronavirus couture to go entirely black, a color favored by the city's arbiters of taste. Others predict the hottest masks in these unpredictable times will restore the idea that bright is beautiful, catching looks with flowery fabrics, python skins and trendy logos.

"It's a little power moment. Masks are going to be that powerful health accessory that adds to your total look," said Avril Graham, executive fashion and beauty editor at Harper's Bazaar. "You might even be having evening, glamorous masks made to accessorize a gown or cocktail dress. Because there will be social distancing for months to come," Graham said.

Back in Brooklyn, Pisano the bass player has plans for 150 custom-made masks to sell on Etsy.com, inspired by Facebook fans who posted pictures of themselves in similar homemade masks. His leaping bass player logo helps him sell about 100 of his commemorative items a year, most of them T-shirts. But citing his "New York street-sense," he sees only a limited window for masks to do good and a time ahead when they are used for more traditional or sinister purposes.

"Right now, because of how it is, everything is cool. I'm just afraid when it's over - and they want to rob your house," Pisano said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia may re-route tankers if U.S. imposes crude import ban - sources

Saudi Arabia is looking into re-routing millions of barrels of oil onboard tankers sailing to the United States if President Donald Trump decides to block imports of crude from the Kingdom, shipping and trade sources say.Some 40 million bar...

Coronavirus movement ban for seniors, youth illegal - Bosnia'S top court

Bosnias top court ruled on Wednesday that a measure curtailing freedom of movement for people older than 65 and younger than 18 to try and halt the spread of the coronavirus is not in line with the constitution. In response to an appeal by ...

Jagan speaks to Vijay Rupani on stranded fishermen issue; AP to extend Rs 2K aid to each fisherman

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to extend a one-time financial assistance of Rs 2,000 each to about 6,000 fishermen from the state stranded at Veraval in Gujarat in view of the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to the COVID...

Delhi government forms audit committee to monitor COVID-19 deaths

The Delhi government has constituted a three-member committee to audit on a daily basis the deaths caused by novel coronavirus in the national capital. According to an order issued by the health department, the committee headed by former di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020