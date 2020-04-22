Air France-KLM nears bailout with improved guarantees - sources

Air France-KLM nears bailout with improved guarantees - sourcesReuters | Paris | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:22 IST
Air France-KLM is moving towards a 10 billion-euro ($10.9 billion) government-backed rescue deal, sources said, after France agreed to higher guarantees on loans designed to tide the airline group through the coronavirus crisis.
Paris is ready to vouch for 90% or more of the bank loans to Air France, rather than the 70% initially offered, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The increased guarantees were first reported by La Tribune on Wednesday.
Spokespeople for Air France-KLM and the French finance ministry declined to comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Air FranceKLM
- France
- Air France
- Paris
- La Tribune
ALSO READ
France's COVID-19 epidemic has not yet peaked- health minister
France's Macron to address nation on Thursday on coronavirus crisis -French radio
France Registers Total of Over 10,000 Deaths
France is fourth country to pass 10,000 coronavirus deaths
Notre-Dame Cathedral to hold small Good Friday mass amid France's coronavirus lockdown