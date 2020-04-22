Left Menu
Development News Edition

Switzerland, Austria align with 'Gapple' on corona contact tracing

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:52 IST
Switzerland, Austria align with 'Gapple' on corona contact tracing

A design for smartphone technology to trace coronavirus infections, that is in line with the approach taken by Apple and Google, is gaining momentum in Europe after winning support from Switzerland and Austria over an alternative German-led approach.

Governments, having slowed the pandemic with economically disruptive lockdowns, see contact tracing apps as a tool for responding quickly to any fresh outbreaks of COVID-19. Switzerland said it would launch an app on May 11 based on a standard, developed by researchers in Zurich and Lausanne, that uses Bluetooth communication between devices to assess the risk of catching COVID-19.

Both Switzerland and Austria favour the design, called Decentralised Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (DP-3T https://github.com/DP-3T/documents/blob/master/DP3T%20White%20Paper.pdf), saying it offers the best privacy protection because sensitive personal data is kept on devices and not on a central server. The German-led effort, Pan-European Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (PEPP-PT), faced criticism in an open letter signed by 300 scientists that its approach "would allow unprecedented surveillance of society at large".

In Austria, where more than 400,000 people have already downloaded the Red Cross's Stopp Corona app, developers are upgrading its design and architecture after a review by privacy experts. "Once the Austrian Red Cross quickly changes to a standard like DP-3T, this app could also be used quickly in other countries," said privacy campaigner Max Schrems, who provided feedback for the Stopp Corona app.

National apps need to be able to 'talk' to each other across borders, to reduce contagion risks that would arise as international travel restrictions are lifted. They would also need to be adopted by 60% of the population to achieve so-called 'digital herd immunity' against COVID-19, say researchers at Oxford University's Big Data Institute.

Yet some apps are being rushed out before common standards are agreed. It's also not clear that digital contact tracing is effective - early adopters including Singapore have had teething troubles. WHERE'S BIG BROTHER?

Technologists agree that Bluetooth can be a powerful way to measure the proximity of contacts between individuals, while being less invasive than the location tracking used in countries like China or South Korea. Where they disagree is on where Bluetooth contacts should be logged - on devices or on a central server. Apple and Alphabet's Google back a decentralized approach that would only route information through a server if a notification is issued.

They have pledged to provide new application interfaces in May to support decentralized apps, and later incorporate contact tracing into their iOS and Android operating systems, which run 99% of smartphones. Importantly, Apple has resisted calls from Germany and France to allow the Bluetooth monitoring needed to support centralized apps to run on its iPhones in the background. This means that phones must be unlocked for the app to work - a drain on the battery and an inconvenience for the user.

Kenny Paterson, a professor at the Institute of Information Security in Zurich who is involved in DP-3T, dismissed suggestions that Apple and Google were imposing unreasonable conditions for contact tracing apps. "We have been talking to Apple and Google for weeks and we were delighted with the approach they proposed," Paterson told Reuters, adding that it was "entirely compatible" with DP-3T.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pak PM Imran tests for COVID-19; total cases cross 10,000 mark

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan underwent a test for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, days after meeting a well-known philanthropist who was diagnosed positive for the COVID-19 infection, according to a media report. A team of doctors...

Tantrums over? Spain to let children out, aiming for lockdown ease

Relieved Spanish parents welcomed on Wednesday a decision allowing children out on short walks for the first time in more than a month as the government contemplated a broader easing of one of the worlds strictest coronavirus lockdowns next...

Singapore reports 1,016 more coronavirus cases, 12th death

Singapores health ministry on Wednesday confirmed another 1,016 cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total infections in the Southeast Asian island nation to 10,141.It also reported its twelfth death, an 84-year-old female and a Singa...

Canada's confirmed coronavirus deaths rise by 8% to 1,871 - official health data

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by just over 8 to 1,871 in a day, official data posted by the public health agency showed on Wednesday.In a statement posted shortly after 1100 eastern time 1500 GMT, it sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020