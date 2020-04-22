Gujarat's COVID-19 cases rise by 229 to 2,407

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Gujarat rose to 2,407 after 229 such cases were reported Wednesday, a health department official said. Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 128 cases, Principal Secretary (Health), Jayanti Ravi, said.

Surat reported 68 cases, Vadodara and Mahisagar nine each, Aravalli five Chhota Udepur four, Anand and Botad two each, Rajkot and Banaskantha one each, she said. As many as 35 patients were discharged on Wednesday, which took the number of recovered persons in the state to 179.

