U.S. House will not consider voting by proxy this week: aide

The U.S. House of Representatives will no longer consider remote voting by proxy this week, a House Democratic leadership aide said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on a call with other leading Democrats Wednesday that she and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy are tasking a bipartisan group of House lawmakers to review remote voting by proxy and reopening the House, the Democratic aide said.

