Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teen tests COVID positive in Noida, tally now 103; 48 recover

PTI | Noida | Updated: 23-04-2020 00:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 00:51 IST
Teen tests COVID positive in Noida, tally now 103; 48 recover

A teenager tested positive for coronavirus here on Wednesday, taking the tally in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh to 103, officials said. Also, four patients were discharged after they recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 48 in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far, the Health Department here said.

"Total 126 reports have been received in the last 24 hours and sample of one person has resulted in positive for the COVID-19. The cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar is now 103," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. The new patient is a 15-year-old girl who belongs to Kasganj district of UP, but has been included as a Gautam Buddh Nagar case because her sample was taken here, the officer said.

So far, 44 of the 103 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 59 active patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar," the officer said. Later in the night, the district magistrate shared on Twitter that the number of patients cured rose to 48, leaving 55 active cases. According to the Health Department, 2,585 samples were taken for the COVID-19 test till Wednesday evening. Three of the patients are admitted in Delhi, while among those in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 27 are at Sharda Hospital, 14 at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), and 15 at the Child PGI, the department said in a statement.

While no details were shared regarding the cluster containment activity on Wednesday, the statement mentioned that 466 people are in institutional quarantine, while another 1,967 were identified as those who have travelled abroad in recent months. So far, 33 places in the district, including residential societies and sectors, have been identified as coronavirus hotspots and completely sealed, according to the district administration.

Any place where more than one COVID-19 positive case surfaces is identified as a hotspot, the officials said. As on Wednesday evening, Gautam Buddh Nagar is one of the worst-hit districts in UP, and trails only Agra (324) and Lucknow (170) in terms of the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

Novartis to sponsor large clinical trial of HCQ in hospitalised COVID-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US Senate's McConnell says to assess impact on debt before considering helping states

U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday he would like to pause and assess the effects of the trillions of dollars in coronavirus stimulus spending so far before considering assistance to state and local governments.B...

73 cops quarantined after five Moradabad violence accused test positive for COVID-19

As many as 73 police personnel who came in contact with those arrested in connection with the Nawabpura stone-pelting incident here last week were quarantined on Wednesday after five of the accused tested positive for coronavirus, a police ...

Faithfull released from hospital after battling COVID-19

English singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull has been discharged from a London hospital after being treated for coronavirus. The announcement, posted to Faithfulls social media accounts Wednesday, said the 73-year-old was released after bei...

Red Sox lose draft pick, staffer suspended for 2018 sign stealing

The Boston Red Sox will forfeit this years second-round draft pick due to a pattern of sign-stealing during the 2018 season, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday. MLB also suspended replay operator J.T. Watkins for one year after deter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020