Left Menu
Development News Edition

G20 group addresses actions to support the multilateral trading system -statement

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-04-2020 02:55 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 02:55 IST
G20 group addresses actions to support the multilateral trading system -statement

The G20 trade and investment working group addressed in a virtual meeting on Wednesday the long and short-term actions that could help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on trade, investment and global supply chains, a statement published by the group read.

The statement added the meeting also discussed strengthening international investment in order to expedite economic recovery from the pandemic, and focused on developing recommended actions to ensure the continued flow of vital medical supplies and equipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

2 cats in NY become first US pets to test positive for virus

Two pet cats in New York state have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the first confirmed cases in companion animals in the United States, federal officials saidThe cats, which had mild respiratory illnesses and are expected to r...

'No time to act stupidly,' New York's Cuomo warns as Trump lauds state plans to reopen

President Donald Trump on Wednesday applauded steps by a handful of Republican-led U.S. states to reopen their economies, but New Yorks governor, wary of a potential second wave of coronavirus infections, cautioned that it was no time to ac...

Health News Roundup: Roche CEO verdict some antibody tests, 'A disaster'; Italy's daily coronavirus death toll falls and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. A disaster Roche CEOs verdict on some COVID-19 antibody testsSome blood tests being marketed to tell people if they have had the new coronavirus are a disaster, Roche Chief Executive Sev...

People News Roundup: Muted celebrations as Britain's Queen Elizabeth turns 94

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Muted celebrations as Britains Queen Elizabeth turns 94Britains Queen Elizabeth turned 94 on Tuesday but the coronavirus lockdown meant there was little fanfare to mark the occasion. Eliz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020