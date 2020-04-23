Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harvard drops $8.6 mln stimulus allocation after Trump complaint

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 04:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 04:39 IST
Harvard drops $8.6 mln stimulus allocation after Trump complaint

Harvard University said on Wednesday it had decided not to seek $8.6 million from the coronavirus stimulus law that it was qualified for, after an outcry led by U.S. President Donald Trump who questioned whether the elite school needed the money.

In a statement, the university said it would face significant financial challenges due to the pandemic and resulting economic crisis. "We are also concerned, however, that the intense focus by politicians and others on Harvard in connection with this program may undermine participation in a relief effort that Congress created and the president signed into law for the purpose of helping students and institutions whose financial challenges in the coming months may be most severe," it said.

"As a result of this, and the evolving guidance being issued around use of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, Harvard has decided not to seek or accept the funds allocated to it by statute," the statement said. The controversy unfolded on Tuesday, when Trump cited Harvard's ample endowment - worth nearly $41 billion - as the reason why it should not have the money. Following the remarks, Harvard, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said it intended to use the money for direct assistance to needy students.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos piled on pressure in a statement on Wednesday. "Schools with large endowments should not apply for funds so more can be given to students who need support the most. It's also important for Congress to change the law to make sure no more taxpayer funds go to elite, wealthy institutions," she said.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, Trump hailed the decision by Harvard and Stanford University, which rescinded its application for relief funds on Monday, according to a university statement. Princeton University has also said it would not take the funding. "They're not accepting the money and that is great, so I want to thank Harvard, I want to thank Stanford," Trump said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Panama reports 171 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

Panama posted 171 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the countrys total to nearly 5,000 infected persons, the health ministry said.Officials also confirmed three more deaths stemming from the 4,992 confirmed cases, raising ...

Two New York cats become first U.S. pets to test positive for COVID-19

Two cats in New York have become the first pets in the United States to test positive for the new coronavirus but there is no evidence pets can spread the virus to humans, according to U.S. health authorities.The cats, from separate areas o...

Supply chain shifts after U.S.-China tensions, pandemic offer chance for Colombia - ambassador

Colombia and other Latin American countries have a huge opportunity as U.S. companies look to reduce vulnerabilities in their supply chains laid bare by the U.S.-China trade war and the coronavirus pandemic, a senior Colombian official said...

U.S. official says he was ousted for urging caution on Trump-touted coronavirus drug

The ousted director of a key U.S. agency charged with developing drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic said on Wednesday he was dismissed because he called for careful vetting of a treatment frequently touted by President Donald Trump. Ri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020