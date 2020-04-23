Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany agrees more measures to shield workers, companies from coronavirus impact

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-04-2020 04:44 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 04:40 IST
Germany agrees more measures to shield workers, companies from coronavirus impact
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Germany's coalition parties agreed further measures to shield workers and companies from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a document showed on Thursday.

The aid package includes higher state transfers for people in short-time work schemes, with the government covering up to 80% of the lost net income, according to the document agreed by senior members of Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition.

The parties agreed to temporarily lower the tax burden for the catering industry through a reduced VAT rate of 7% and to give tax relief for small companies by simplifying loss carry forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Panama reports 171 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

Panama posted 171 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the countrys total to nearly 5,000 infected persons, the health ministry said.Officials also confirmed three more deaths stemming from the 4,992 confirmed cases, raising ...

Two New York cats become first U.S. pets to test positive for COVID-19

Two cats in New York have become the first pets in the United States to test positive for the new coronavirus but there is no evidence pets can spread the virus to humans, according to U.S. health authorities.The cats, from separate areas o...

Supply chain shifts after U.S.-China tensions, pandemic offer chance for Colombia - ambassador

Colombia and other Latin American countries have a huge opportunity as U.S. companies look to reduce vulnerabilities in their supply chains laid bare by the U.S.-China trade war and the coronavirus pandemic, a senior Colombian official said...

U.S. official says he was ousted for urging caution on Trump-touted coronavirus drug

The ousted director of a key U.S. agency charged with developing drugs to fight the coronavirus pandemic said on Wednesday he was dismissed because he called for careful vetting of a treatment frequently touted by President Donald Trump. Ri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020