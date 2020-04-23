Left Menu
Australia says all WHO members should participate in a coronavirus inquiry

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 23-04-2020 08:06 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 08:06 IST
All members of the World Health Organization (WHO) should cooperate with a proposed independent review into the spread of coronavirus, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday. Morrison on Wednesday spoke with several world leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump to canvass support for a review into the origins and spread of coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year.

Escalating his calls, Morrison said all members of the WHO should be obliged to participate in a review. "If you're going to a member of a club like the World Health Organization, there should be responsibilities and obligations attached to that," Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

"We'd like the world to be safer when it comes to viruses... I would hope that any other nation, be it China or anyone else, would share that objective."

