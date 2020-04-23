Left Menu
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,352 to 148,046 - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 23-04-2020 10:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 10:11 IST
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,352 to 148,046 - RKI
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,352 to 148,046, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, marking a third consecutive day of new infections accelerating.

The reported death toll rose by 215 to 5,094, the tally showed.

