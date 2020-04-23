Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK lawmakers to probe cancer care balance with COVID-19 battle

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-04-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 13:39 IST
UK lawmakers to probe cancer care balance with COVID-19 battle

The British parliament's health committee will examine how the health service is balancing the demands of the COVID-19 battle with other essential health services such as cancer diagnosis and treatment.

"The capacity of the NHS is being severely tested in meeting the urgent health care needs of patients with coronavirus and dealing with those with other life-threatening conditions," Health and Social Care Committee Chairman Jeremy Hunt said.

"Unless we get this balance right, the lives of people at risk of delays for medical treatment could be lost needlessly," he said. "Our inquiry will examine the scale of the challenge and consider what must happen now if our future health is to be safeguarded."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees says decision taken in deference to govt wishes....

Sterling holds steady before UK flash PMI data for April

The pound was flat on Thursday before the release of preliminary UK PMI data for April, which is expected to show a sharp decline in economic activity as the coronavirus lockdown brings British business to a halt. Flash PMI data, due at 083...

Merkel urges Germans to show resilience for long-haul virus battle

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday urged Germans to show endurance and discipline to get through the coronavirus pandemic that is still at the beginning, and called for a bigger European Union budget to support economic recovery in the bl...

Saudi Arabia gives three-month loan repayment delay for citizens - central bank

Saudi Arabias Monetary Authority has instructed the kingdoms banks to delay by three months the payment of instalments due on all financing facilities extended to Saudi employees, without additional fees, the central bank said on Twitter on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020