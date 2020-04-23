Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Rudiger covers catering costs for Berlin hospital nurses

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:08 IST
Soccer-Rudiger covers catering costs for Berlin hospital nurses
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is covering the catering costs for nurses at the Berlin hospital where he was born for the next three months as a way of thanking the city for the opportunities it gave him as a youth. Chelsea said on its website that the center back is making a "significant financial donation" to help Berlin Charité hospital, where he was born in 1993, during the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The 27-year-old has said: "I contacted the Berlin Charite before Easter and asked where I can help the most. "They told me that it's very difficult to organize catering for the nursing staff during these days as the canteen is closed at the moment, as are all the restaurants around the hospital.

"I decided ... to overtake the catering costs for at least three months. I'm thankful for everything Berlin has given me during my youth. Now I have the possibility to give something back and hope the situation will get better very soon." Reported cases of the coronavirus have crossed 2.62 million globally and more than 183,700 people have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Germany has more than 148,000 cases with the death toll crossing 5,000. Rudiger is one of several Premier League players who have committed to raise money for National Health Service charities in Britain under the #Playerstogether fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Australian rugby union chief Castle resigns

Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle has resigned, saying she believed the board no longer wanted her in the role amid a financial crisis compounded by the coronavirus shutdown. I love rugby on every level and I will always love t...

Australia to pursue coronavirus investigation at World Health Assembly

Australia will push for an international investigation into the coronavirus pandemic at next months annual meeting of the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization WHO, its prime minister said on Thurs...

34 Bhopal cops COVID-19 positive, official blames Jamaat event

Thirty-four police personnel, including some officers, have tested coronavirus positive in Bhopal so far, a top official said on Thursday. The official claimed that as per the findings, the initial infections in the citys police force were ...

Cong asks I&B Ministry to take action against Arnab Goswami, his TV channel

The Congress has urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to take action against senior journalist Arnab Goswami and his TV channel, alleging that they violated broadcasting rules during a show. In a letter to Information and Broadca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020