Nurse talks about his experience treating British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Nurse talks about his experience treating British Prime Minister Boris JohnsonPTI | London | Updated: 23-04-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 16:47 IST
One of the two nurses singled out by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he was discharged from the hospital after his treatment for COVID-19, has admitted he was "nervous at first" when hearing who he was assigned to care for. Luis Pitarma, 29, who is originally from Aveiro in Portugal, said it was "quite overwhelming" but that his matron at St Thomas' Hospital in London told him to be himself.
Pitarma, who has worked at the hospital for nearly four years, said in an interview published on the hospital's website, that Johnson made him "feel less nervous" when he asked to be called Boris. Pitarma said he was by Johnson's side during his three nights in the intensive care unit and that he was "extremely proud" Johnson thanked him.
Johnson spent a week in hospital, leaving on April 12. On his discharge, he highlighted the care he received from Pitarma and his New Zealand colleague Jenny McGee. Johnson is still convalescing at his country retreat.
