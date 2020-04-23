Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece extends coronavirus lockdown by a week to May 4

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 23-04-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:03 IST
Greece extends coronavirus lockdown by a week to May 4
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Greece on Thursday extended its general coronavirus lockdown by a week to May 4, saying any relaxation would be staggered over May and June.

Greek authorities imposed a blanket shutdown of public life from mid-March to stem coronavirus contagion, and the country has recorded a significantly lower outbreak of the COVID-19 respiratory disease than many other European nations. Restrictions, which allow people to move around only with an official permit, will be extended to May 4 from April 27, government spokesman Stelios Petsas told a news briefing.

"The objective of the confinement measures is not to remain in a glass bowl, stuck in our homes. The objective is to take our lives back and win back our way of life which was temporarily deprived of us by this cunning and invisible enemy," Petsas said. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis would map out the transition in a public speech early next week, Petsas said.

By Wednesday evening, Greece had reported 2,408 cases of COVID-19 and 121 deaths. The country shuts schools and places where large numbers of people congregate on March 10, followed by strict restrictions on movement from March 23.

Those measures limited any risk of the health system collapsing from mass admission of patients or from many people falling ill at once, Petsas said. Greece is already dealing with austerity and the painful economic reforms it was required to introduce in response to three bailouts between 2010 and 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Kerala reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, 23k under observation

Ten fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Thursday, taking the total active cases in the state to 129 with 23,000 people under observation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Four of the new cases were reported from the high ra...

Do not consider lockdown-related delays in payment as default: Sebi to MF valuation agencies

Market regulator Sebi on Thursday asked valuation agencies not to consider any lockdown-related delay in payment of interest or principal or extension of maturity of a security as default for the purpose of valuation of money market andecur...

Soccer-UEFA releases nearly 70 million euros in payments to clubs

UEFA has released nearly 70 million euros 75 million of compensation payments to clubs ahead of schedule to help deal with the impact of soccers COVID-19 related stoppage. European soccers governing body pays clubs who have contributed play...

Bankruptcy looms over U.S. energy industry, from oil fields to pipelines

U.S. shale producers, refiners, and pipeline companies are scrambling for cash and face likely restructuring as they struggle under heavy debt loads and a dual supplydemand shock in the worst crisis the oil industry has faced. Fuel demand h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020