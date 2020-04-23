Indonesia to ban all domestic air, sea travel to early June - officials

Indonesia will temporarily ban domestic air and sea travel starting Friday, barring a few exceptions, to prevent further spread of coronavirus, Transport Ministry officials said on Thursday The ban on air travel will be in place until June 1, Novie Riyanto Rahardjo, Transport Ministry's director-general of aviation said. The ban on travel by sea will be in place until June 8, sea transportation director-general Agus Purnomo said.

Cargo transportation is exempted from the ban, the officials said. The government is banning Indonesia's traditional annual exodus for Muslim holidays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.