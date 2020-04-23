Left Menu
Development News Edition

African nations to get 300 ventilators from Jack Ma Foundation

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 18:00 IST
African nations to get 300 ventilators from Jack Ma Foundation
Representative Image Image Credit: : Wikimedia commons

African nations that lack ventilators for the treatment of COVID-19 patients will receive some from a donation of 300 supplied by the Jack Ma Foundation, the head of the continent's disease control body said on Thursday.

John Nkengasong, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a branch of the African Union, said last week that ten unidentified African nations were facing the pandemic without a single ventilator. "Those countries without ventilators will be prioritized," he told a news conference, adding that they will arrive in the coming weeks.

Ma, the Chinese billionaire founder of Alibaba Group, has donated thousands of test kits for the new coronavirus, masks, and protective gear to all African nations. The African Union was working to set up its own joint procurement system, to facilitate market access for diagnostic and medical supplies to its member states. The COVID-19 pandemic has driven up demand for those products across the world.

"We have to recognize that we as a continent are competing for the same resources that everybody else in the world is competing for," Nkengasong said. He described the testing situation across Africa as "very disappointing."

"As of this week in a continent of 1.3 billion people, just about 415 thousand tests have been conducted," he said, urging governments to scale up testing to be ahead of the virus. He said that in the coming months, the goal is to test 10 million people across the continent.

Africa's 54 countries have so far reported fewer than 26,000 confirmed cases of the disease, just a fraction of the more than two million cases reported globally. But the World Health Organization warned last week that Africa could see as many as 10 million cases in three to six months, citing its own tentative model.

The African CDC is working with governments on plans for easing the restrictions placed to slow the virus. Two West African countries, Burkina Faso and Ghana, eased some coronavirus-related restrictions this week, to test the possibility of a return to a semblance of normality after weeks of shutdowns that have hobbled both economies. (Editing by Duncan Miriri and Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Pregnant Indian woman in UAE files petition in Supreme Court of India, seeks repatriation: report

A 27-year-old pregnant Indian woman in Dubai has filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India seeking help to return home for her delivery, amidst the international travel lockdown imposed by India over the coronavirus pandemic, according...

Swiss gov't expects deep recession due to coronavirus

The Swiss government forecast the countrys economy will shrink 6.7 this year, saying it expected the recession triggered by the coronavirus epidemic to be worse than initially feared.It expects the economy to grow 5.2 next year adjusted for...

'Airlift' director to make a dark-comedy for Netflix

Airlift writer-director Raja Krishna Menon will make his d igital debut with a dark-comedy series for streaming giant Netflix. Menon said they were all set to begin from May 1 but everything has been pushed due to the pandemic.The series is...

4 NRIs booked for posting objectionable comments against PM, CM on Fb: Cops

Four non-resident Indians hailing from Kasya near here have been booked for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said on Thursday. The FIR ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020