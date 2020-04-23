Left Menu
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand

One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand to 47, the health bulletin by the state government said.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 23-04-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 19:50 IST
With an increase of 1,229 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country reached 21,700, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

According to the bulletin, so far 4,473 samples have been sent for testing and the result of 265 samples are awaited. "A total of 295 persons are in hospital isolation. 65,123 persons are in home quarantine, and 2,565 people are in institutional quarantine," adds the bulletin.

As per the bulletin, directions have been given to all Chief Medical Officers to ensure psychiatrist counselling to the people quarantined at different facilities. With an increase of 1,229 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country reached 21,700, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

The count is inclusive of 16,689 active cases, 4,325 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated, while 686 patients who have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

