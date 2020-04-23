Coronavirus hospital admissions in Ireland fall 60% in three weeks -minister

Irish hospital admissions of patients infected with COVID-19 have fallen from an average of around 100 per day at the start of April to around 40 now, Health Minister Simon Harris told parliament on Thursday.

The reproductive rate, or the number of people who become infected from each positive case of COVID-19, has fallen to a range of between 0.5 and 1 from a range of 0.7 and 1 a week ago, Harris said.

