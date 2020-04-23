Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus hospital admissions in Ireland fall 60% in three weeks -minister

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:56 IST
Coronavirus hospital admissions in Ireland fall 60% in three weeks -minister

Irish hospital admissions of patients infected with COVID-19 have fallen from an average of around 100 per day at the start of April to around 40 now, Health Minister Simon Harris told parliament on Thursday.

The reproductive rate, or the number of people who become infected from each positive case of COVID-19, has fallen to a range of between 0.5 and 1 from a range of 0.7 and 1 a week ago, Harris said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Honda extends North America auto production halt through May 8

Honda Motor Co said Thursday it will extend a shutdown of all of its North American auto plants through May 8 and extend unpaid leaves for many salaried workers.Honda, which began its North American production shutdown on March 23, is exten...

India, UN, development partners helping Papua New Guinea in COVID-19 fight

India and the US along with the United Nations and development partners such as the World Bank worked together to fund essential equipment to fight COVID-19 disease in Papua New Guinea where there are seven confirmed cases of the virus. Res...

Nagaland Covid-19 patient being treated in Assam stable

The lone Covid-19 patient from Nagaland, who is undergoing treatment in the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital GMCH in Assam, is stable and has been shifted from the ICU to the isolation ward, a senior official said here on Thursday. Non...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll edges up, but new cases fall

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 464 on Thursday, against 437 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, but the daily tally of new infections declined to 2,646 from 3,370 on Wednesday. The total official death t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020