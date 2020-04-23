Nagaland Covid-19 patient being treated in Assam stable

Left Menu
PTI | Kohima | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 21:41 IST
The lone Covid-19 patient from Nagaland, who is undergoing treatment in the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Assam, is stable and has been shifted from the ICU to the isolation ward, a senior official said here on Thursday. None of the patient's relatives has tested positive for coronavirus so far, health and family welfare department secretary Kesonyu Yhome said.

"The patient was initially tested positive for Covid- 19 upon admission to the GMCH. The subsequent second test on April 17 was negative but the third test result conducted on the next day was positive again," Yhome said. The patient, who is a resident of Dimapur district, will be tested again on April 26.

So far, 382 samples sent from Dimapur district have tested negative for coronavirus, the official said. With regard to the entire state, he said, a total of 543 samples out of 607 have tested negative. Results for the remaining 64 are yet to come.

A laboratory is being set up in the state and it is expected to start testing samples within 20 days, Yhome said. As all district headquarter hospitals have been converted to Covid-19 facilities, the department has partnered with the Nagaland Medical Council for providing OPD services initially at Kohima and Dimapur, the official said.

Depending on the availability of volunteers, similar facilities will be made available to the citizens in other districts, he said. Besides this, Yhome said, an arrangement is being made in collaboration with a media house to start a project through which people will get medical consultation over the phone.

