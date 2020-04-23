EU leaders ask Commission to work out joint recovery financing

European Union leaders asked the executive Commission to urgently work out a plan for joint EU financing of the bloc's economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, the chairman of EU leaders Charles Michel said on Thursday.

He said the leaders wanted the Commission to link the recovery plan with the EU's next long-term budget for 2021-2027.

"We have expressed strong will to move forward together," Michel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

