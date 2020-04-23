42 new COVID-19 cases detected in Thane district; tally 542

As many as 42 more people, two of them doctors, tested positive for coronavirus in Thane district of Maharashtra, taking the tally to 542 on Thursday, a medical bulletin said. With the addition of 42 COVID-19 patients in the district, including two doctors, the tally has now gone up to 542, said the medical bulletin issued by the local administration.

The district has recorded eight deaths so far. The adjoining Palghar district has recorded 121 coronavirus cases and eight deaths till now, officials said.

