7 more test positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand; tally rises to 56

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-04-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 23:52 IST
Seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 56, a health official said here. A total of 283 samples were tested, out which only seven tested positive, he said.

The state has 45 active COVID-19 cases. Eight coronavirus patients have so far recovered and been discharged from hospital, according to a medical bulletin.

Two persons have died of coronavirus infection, while another died due to comorbid conditions after he tested negative, it said..

