7 more test positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand; tally rises to 56

Seven more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 56, a health official said here. A total of 283 samples were tested, out which only seven tested positive, he said.

The state has 45 active COVID-19 cases. Eight coronavirus patients have so far recovered and been discharged from hospital, according to a medical bulletin.

Two persons have died of coronavirus infection, while another died due to comorbid conditions after he tested negative, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

