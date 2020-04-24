Soccer-Hibernian to wear special shirts in support of NHS next season

Hibernian will wear shirts with 'Thank You NHS' on the front to pay tribute to Britain's National Health Service in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic when next season does get underway, the Scottish Premiership club said on Thursday.

Hibernian were in sixth place when the league was suspended last month due to the new coronavirus, which has infected over 138,000 people and killed 18,738 in the United Kingdom. "We are delighted to announce that our first home league game will be 'Thank You NHS Day' and we will welcome hundreds of NHS staff along as our guests," Hibernian said in a statement http://www.hibernianfc.co.uk/news/10621.

"The words of thanks will adorn our new home shirts, and supporters will be asked to pay the sum of five pounds ($6.20) to have the (NHS) transfer applied, with all profits being donated to our local NHS charity, Edinburgh & Lothians Health Foundation. "The club is planning further fundraising throughout the season and expects to hand over a six-figure donation to the NHS charity by the end of the season."

Hibernian also said it would donate a minimum of 100 tickets to NHS staff for each of their home matches next season. Scotland's 42 professional clubs voted last week to end this season across the lower tiers and also in the top-tier Premiership if it becomes clear the campaign cannot be completed.

($1 = 0.8066 pounds)

