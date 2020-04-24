Left Menu
South Africa to begin phased easing of lockdown on May 1

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-04-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 00:57 IST
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday government will allow a partial reopening of the economy on May 1, with travel restrictions eased and some industries allowed to operate under a five-level risk system.

Ramaphosa said the National Coronavirus Command Council decided restrictions will be lowered from level 5 to level 4 from next Friday. International borders will remain closed while travel will be only allowed for essential services.

