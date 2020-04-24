UK PM Boris Johnson to be back at work as soon as Monday - Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to return to work as early as Monday, the Telegraph reported.

Johnson has told aides to schedule meetings with cabinet ministers next week to catch up and get up to speed, according to the report on Thursday. (https://bit.ly/352ah5Z)

