Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House looks set to pass $500 billion coronavirus bill and oversight panel

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 03:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 03:01 IST
U.S. House looks set to pass $500 billion coronavirus bill and oversight panel

The U.S. House of Representatives looked poised to pass a $484 billion coronavirus relief bill on Thursday, funding small businesses and hospitals and pushing the total spending response to the crisis to an unprecedented nearly $3 trillion. The measure received solid bipartisan support in the Democratic-led House, which was meeting for the first time in weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers, some of them wearing masks, had a long day of debate and voting lengthened by coronavirus safety protocols.

Representatives approved the measure by a wide bipartisan margin during an extended period of voting intended to allow members to remain at a distance from each other in line with public health recommendations. The House action will send the latest relief bill to the White House, where Republican President Donald Trump has promised to sign it quickly into law.

The Republican-led Senate had already approved the legislation on a voice vote of just a few senators on Tuesday. But threats of opposition by some members of both parties prompted House leaders to call the full chamber back to Washington for the House vote despite state stay-at-home orders meant to control the spread of the virus. Before voting on the coronavirus aid bill, the House approved a new select committee, with subpoena power, to probe the U.S. response to the coronavirus. It will have broad powers to investigate how federal dollars are being spent, U.S. preparedness and Trump administration deliberations.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the panel is essential to ensure funds go to those who need them and to prevent scams. Republicans said the panel is not needed, citing existing oversight bodies, and charged the move was an election-year slap at Trump. The committee was approved on a vote of 212-182, along party lines. The $484 billion aid bill is the fourth passed to address the coronavirus crisis. It provides funds to small businesses and hospitals struggling with the economic toll of a pandemic that has killed more than 47,000 Americans and thrown a record 26 million out of work over the past five weeks, wiping out all the jobs created during the longest employment boom in U.S. history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

ESPN to air MLB The Show Players League championship

Select upcoming games from the MLB The Show Players League, including the playoffs, will be shown on ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and MLB Network. ESPN2 will show regular-season matchups on Thursday and Saturday, with MLB Network taking the reins on Su...

Ecuador's coronavirus case total is twice as high as confirmed -minister

Ecuadors health minister said on Thursday the countrys coronavirus case total was twice as high as previously confirmed, as authorities added 11,000 new infections that resulted from delayed testing. With 560 confirmed deaths, the outbreak ...

WHO to launch initiative to share COVID-19 drugs, tests and vaccines -statement

The World Health Organization WHO said it would announce a landmark collaboration on Friday to speed development, production, and the use of safe, effective drugs, tests, and vaccines to prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19.In a brief state...

Athletics-European championships cancelled due to COVID-19

The 2020 European athletics championships, due to be held in Paris at the end of August, have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, organisers said on Thursday.The championships became the latest major sporting event to be cancel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020