Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK PM Boris Johnson plans return to work as soon as Monday - Telegraph

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 03:23 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 03:23 IST
UK PM Boris Johnson plans return to work as soon as Monday - Telegraph

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to return to work as early as Monday to take back control of the coronavirus crisis, the Telegraph reported.

Earlier this month, Johnson was discharged from a London hospital and was continuing his recovery from COVID-19 at his country residence of Chequers. Johnson is facing criticism from opposition politicians and some epidemiologists for reacting too slowly to the virus outbreak.

Britain is at or near the peak of a health crisis with the number of deaths related to coronavirus hitting 18,738 — the fifth highest national death toll from the pandemic linked to at least 184,900 deaths worldwide. Ministers have been struggling to explain high death rates, limited testing and shortages of protective kits.

Johnson has told aides to schedule meetings with cabinet ministers next week to get up to speed, the Telegraph reported on Thursday. (https://bit.ly/352ah5Z) Ministers are working to roll out a mass testing and tracking programme to try to reduce the rate of transmission and possibly ease stringent measures that have all but shut the economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

ESPN to air MLB The Show Players League championship

Select upcoming games from the MLB The Show Players League, including the playoffs, will be shown on ESPN, ESPN2, FS1 and MLB Network. ESPN2 will show regular-season matchups on Thursday and Saturday, with MLB Network taking the reins on Su...

Ecuador's coronavirus case total is twice as high as confirmed -minister

Ecuadors health minister said on Thursday the countrys coronavirus case total was twice as high as previously confirmed, as authorities added 11,000 new infections that resulted from delayed testing. With 560 confirmed deaths, the outbreak ...

WHO to launch initiative to share COVID-19 drugs, tests and vaccines -statement

The World Health Organization WHO said it would announce a landmark collaboration on Friday to speed development, production, and the use of safe, effective drugs, tests, and vaccines to prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19.In a brief state...

Athletics-European championships cancelled due to COVID-19

The 2020 European athletics championships, due to be held in Paris at the end of August, have been cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, organisers said on Thursday.The championships became the latest major sporting event to be cancel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020