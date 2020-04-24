Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York survey suggests nearly 14% in state may have coronavirus antibodies

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 04:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 04:01 IST
New York survey suggests nearly 14% in state may have coronavirus antibodies

A preliminary survey of New York state residents found that nearly 14% of those tested had antibodies against the novel coronavirus, suggesting that some 2.7 million may already have been infected, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday. While noting the small sample size of 3,000 people and other limitations of the survey, Cuomo said the implied fatality rate of 0.5% of those infected was lower than some experts feared.

"If the infection rate is 13.9 percent, then it changes the theories of what the death rate is if you get infected," Cuomo told a daily briefing. The implied fatality rate of 0.5% was calculated by dividing the official statewide death count to date of about 15,500 by the estimated number of infected - 14% of New York's 19 million residents, or 2.7 million people.

As of Thursday, New York had 263,460 confirmed cases and a death toll of 15,740, according the state's official count, or nearly 6% of those who tested positive for the coronavirus. Among other limitations, Cuomo said the official death count was surely an undercount because it only included people who had died in hospitals or nursing homes and not those who expired at home without a diagnosis of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus.

The survey targeted people who were out shopping, but not working, meaning they were probably not essential workers like grocery clerks or bus drivers. Those surveyed were more likely to test positive for antibodies than someone isolated at home, Cuomo said. Even after discounting those factors, Cuomo said the preliminary data added to his understanding of the virus and would inform his plans to reopen the state, with social distancing measures possibly relaxed more quickly in less infected regions.

Cuomo said the state would keep adding to the sample size in the coming weeks and would test more in African-American and Hispanic communities, which made up disproportionately high percentages of positive tests in the survey so far. Whites have registered a disproportionately lower infection rate. "I want to see snapshots of what is happening with that rate – is it going up, is it flat, is it going down," Cuomo told a daily briefing. "It can really give us data to make decisions."

The infection rate implied by the New York survey was greater than the 4.1% found in a similar but smaller study of Los Angeles County residents released earlier this week. That survey, conducted by University of Southern California researchers on 863 people, also suggested a death rate that was lower than previously thought but also that the virus may be being spread more widely by people who show no symptoms.

Stephen Hawes, chair of the University of Washington's department of epidemiology, said he believed it was likely that New York's survey was overestimating the infection rate somewhat by targeting people moving around in society. And while cautioning that the survey had not been peer reviewed and that antibody tests can be inconsistent, he said it was a step toward filling the "huge gaps" still confounding experts trying to understand transmission of the disease.

Questions also remain as to whether testing positive for antibodies means a person has achieved immunity, he said. Over the past week, Cuomo has increasingly turned his attention to ramping up testing as hospitalizations, intubations and other metrics continue to improve, suggesting the state hit hardest by the pandemic has likely passed the worst stage.

Cuomo told a daily briefing that net hospitalizations fell by 578 to 15,021 patients on Wednesday, the 10th straight day of decline. He reported an additional 438 coronavirus deaths, down from 474 a day earlier and the lowest total since April 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

What's the exit plan for COVID-19 lockdown: Congress asks Centre

By Siddharth Sharma Criticising the central government over its failure in fighting with COVID-19 crisis, Congress has asked the Centre about its exit plan after May 3 -- the deadline for the lockdown.The Congress has demanded from the gove...

Trump says reports on Kim's health 'incorrect'

US President Donald Trump has rejected reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was ailing, criticising his frequent nemesis CNN for running the story. I think the report was incorrect, let me just put it that way, Trump told reporter...

Virus pushes US unemployment toward highest since Depression

Unemployment in the US is swelling to levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s, with one in six American workers thrown out of a job by the coronavirus, according to new dataIn response to the deepening economic crisis, the...

TSM return to PUBG with WSTG roster

Less than two weeks after releasing the players from their rosters for Rocket League and PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds, Team SoloMid are jumping back into PUBG. TSM announced on their website that they acquired the roster that formerly compr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020